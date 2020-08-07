Mid-East Career and Technology Center Superintendent Talks Reset and Restart Plans

ZANESVILLE, OH – The COVID-19 Pandemic has made back to school look very different for local school districts. Mid-East Career and Technology Center Superintendent Matt Sheridan stresses the safety and education of the students is their top priority.

Students will be expected to wear masks at school, exceptions could include lab time, eating lunch, or complying with industry standards. Mid-East will also be using a hybrid learning model.

“The idea behind the hybrid was was two fold, one the nature of our operations, we’re so hands on, have our kids working, touching tools, around each other that kind of thing, we thought doing half our kids at a time would give us the best chance to try to socially distance and protect our kids and the safety of everybody. Number two is if we are forced to go remote learning full time for some reason that our kids and our teachers will already be practiced and ready to go there,” Mid-East Superintendent Matt Sheridan said.

The need for social distancing and proper sanitizing protocols led the district to be creative when planning a new schedule and group system for students.

“Concerning the groupings, there’s Group A and Group B. Group A will go to school on Monday and Tuesday and do remote learning Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Group B will do remote learning on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and in person learning on Thursday and Friday. Our teachers will have Wednesday to plan for that remote learning time, create lessons, connect with kids, and make sure that we’re ready in case we’re forced to go remote learning full time.”

Over the next two weeks parents of Mid-East students can expect to receive letters detailing the restart plan, the delayed start, health screenings, and their group assignment.