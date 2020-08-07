Lions waive DT Daylon Mack

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions waived defensive tackle Daylon Mack.

The team announced the move Friday. The NFL’s transaction report listed the move with a failed physical designation.

The Lions acquired Mack off waivers from Baltimore last weekend. Mack was a fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens last year out of Texas A&M.

Mack dealt with knee and hip problems last year and eventually went on injured reserve.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL