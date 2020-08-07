Fatal accident on SR 16 in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio--Newark Police are investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Newark man

Newark police were called around 6:11 pm Thursday to the area of State Route 16 westbound at the West Church Street on ramp, on a report of an injury accident.

When officers arrived on scene they located two male victims that had been ejected from the vehicle.

Police were able to identify the occupants of the vehicle as Drake Weber, 19, of Granville ,who was the driver, and Riley Yeater, 19, of Newark, a passenger in the vehicle.

Both were taken to area hospitals. Police say Yeater died of his injuries and Weber is in critical condition at Grant Hospital in Columbus.

Police say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

