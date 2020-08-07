Boyd expected to start for Detroit at Pittsburgh

Detroit Tigers (5-5, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Pirates went 35-46 at home in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 163 total home runs last season.

The Tigers finished 25-55 in road games in 2019. Detroit hit .240 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Luke Maile: (finger).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Cameron Maybin: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.