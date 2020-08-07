Updated on Thursday, 6 August 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT:

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 84°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 87°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 61°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 89°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 66°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 92°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 68°.

TUESDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 88°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 68°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 72°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 92°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of high pressure is presently located over southern Lake Huron with a maximum central pressure of 1023 mb. Two secondary areas of high pressure are present as well; the first over southern Lake Michigan with a maximum central pressure of 1021 mb, and the second near Syracuse, NY with a maximum central pressure of 1021 mb. Meanwhile, the upper level disturbance is pushing through the lower part of the Great Lakes, with the axis presently located along a line from the southern tip of Hudson Bay, through central Michigan, down through Indianapolis, IN, and then over towards central Tennessee. Partly cloudy skies have been with us for much of the afternoon, and temperatures in our region have been around 80°. The area of high pressure near our region has allow for things to be relatively quiet for much of the day, but further to the southeast, things a bit more active, with rain showers and thunderstorm along and just east of the Appalachian Mountains.

As we head through the remainder of the afternoon and into the early evening hours, a few rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in western West Virginia. MLCAPE values just across the Ohio River are at around 500 to 1500 J/kg, and dew point values around 70° are quite common. One of these rain showers and thunderstorms that may develop around West Virginia may try to pass along the Ohio River, and thus I am keeping a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, in the forecast for the early evening hours. With the sun setting, low level instability is likely to drop a bit, especially with the presence of the high pressures. However, the upper level disturbance will be moving right over our region during the overnight hours, and thus a few clouds may hang around overnight tonight. Closer towards sunrise, a stray rain shower and thunderstorm may try developing in our region, thus I have added back the stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, into the forecast for the late night hours tonight. Otherwise; overnight lows in our region will likely be around 57° – 61°, with a light north wind around 5 mph possible at times.

The upper level disturbance and it’s associated vorticity maximums will be moving eastwards into Pennsylvania by the late morning and early afternoon hours on Friday. Still, this may be enough to let a stray rain shower, and possibly even a thunderstorm, develop in our region during the morning and afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will continue to be the theme with afternoon highs on Friday reaching upwards of 82° – 86°, with dew points likely to be around 60° – 64°. As the sun begins to set, any rain shower or thunderstorm that is in our region will very quickly taper off. Decreasing cloud cover during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. The area of high pressure, by Friday Evening, will begin to move into Ohio. However, overnight temperatures are likely to be a little bit warmer, with lows around 58° – 62°.

By Saturday Morning, the area of high pressure will begin to move more towards our east, especially by the late afternoon/early evening hours. The main wind direction during the day on Saturday will likely be northwesterly, however by the early evening hours, it is very possible that the winds may become southerly before becoming calm during the evening and overnight hours. Highs on Saturday will likely reach upwards of 85° – 89°, however the air will still a little dry, and dew point values of around 61° – 65° will be common in our region. Since the high pressure will be around and still of a decent intensity, I am not expecting any precipitation in our region during this time frame. However, mostly clear skies during the morning hours will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. As the sun begins to set, mostly clear skies will likely return into our region with the overnight lows reaching around 59° – 63°.

Meanwhile on Saturday, an area of low pressure – L1 – in northern Saskatchewan, will drag a cold front out of the Upper Midwest and towards the western Great Lakes Region. By Sunday Morning, the cold front will be moving through the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and central Wisconsin. Trailing almost immediately behind this cold front will be an area of high pressure. The cold front will begin to diminish in intensity as it reaches the central Great Lakes Region by the late afternoon/early evening on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will be the theme in our region, but a few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in far-western Ohio and back into Indiana and Michigan. With the winds becoming southerly during the day Sunday, high temperatures in our region will likely rise upwards of 87° – 91°, with dew point values reaching into the mid-60s. L1 will develop a new cold front, which may actually be attached to a small area of low pressure moving through the southern Canadian Prairies. This cold front will begin to move into the Upper Plains during the day Sunday, and by Sunday Evening it will be located along a line from western Ontario, through northwestern Minnesota and then down into central Nebraska. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure – L2 – in eastern Kansas will begin to move up into Nebraska. This low will try to drag a warm front northwards, the but the arrival of the cold front will cause L2 to possibly a weaken a bit, and thus weakening the warm front. Meanwhile, the cold front will begin moving into the western half of the Great Lakes Region by Monday, and this will allow for rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible in our region for a good portion of the beginning of next.

The cold front appears to stall out just down to our south on Tuesday, but another area of low pressure – L3 – in the central Plains will begin to lift the front northwards as a warm front, thus helping to keep some of the rain showers and thunderstorms possible in our region during the day Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise; very hot and muggy conditions will likely return into our region with highs in the lower-90s looking possible for Monday, and then again on Thursday.

