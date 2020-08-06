Zidane says Bale asked not to play for Madrid at Man City

Sports
Associated Press15

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale asked not to be included in the squad for the Champions League trip to Manchester City, according to coach Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has become a peripheral figure at the Spanish champions after falling out of favor under Zidane.

“It was a personal conversation I had with him,” Zidane said. “He preferred not to play. The rest remains between me and him but he said he didn’t want to play.”

The 31-year-old Wales international’s last appearance for Madrid was on June 24.

Madrid is trying to overturn a 2-1 loss against City from the first leg in February of the pandemic-delayed round of 16

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hamilton uncomfortable negotiating new deal during pandemic

Associated Press

Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

Associated Press

Star Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opts out of season

Associated Press