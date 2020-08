ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Muskingum County has moved back into the orange level on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory Alert System .



The orange or level 2 means there’s an increased exposure and spread of coronavirus. Perry county is also in the orange level.

Coshocton, Guernsey, Noble and Morgan counties are all in the yellow level which means active exposure and spread of covid-19



Licking County remains in the red level which indicates very high exposure and spread.