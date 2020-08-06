Maeda, Twins to face Brubaker, Pirates

Minnesota Twins (10-2, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-0, 1.64 ERA, .64 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

The Pirates went 35-46 in home games in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 163 home runs as a team.

The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Minnesota leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.