Keller expected to start as Royals host Cubs

Chicago Cubs (10-2, first in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-10, fifth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (2-0, .71 ERA, .79 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals square off against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

The Royals finished 31-50 in home games in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team last season while averaging 8.4 hits per game.

The Cubs finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 270 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Chicago leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Franchy Cordero: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.