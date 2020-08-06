Governor DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19. His office released the following statement:

Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Governor DeWine tested positive. Governor DeWine has no symptoms at the present time.

Governor DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and the First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

Governor DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the President. The Lt. Governor tested negative.