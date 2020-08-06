Colony Square Mall and Ohio Sales Tax Holiday

ZANESVILLE, OH – While back to school shopping will look different for many families this year, one thing to look forward to is Ohio’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday.

Starting Friday August 7th through Sunday August 9th retailers at the Colony Square Mall will be prepared for the Tax Free Weekend.

“Starting tomorrow the Tax Free Weekend begins and the community has a huge opportunity to get a lot of good deals that are going on right now with a lot of our retailers, and still be able to save on tax. There are some restrictions on that, if you go to colonysquaremall.com we have a list of those restrictions and what is exempt from the taxes,” Mall Marketing and Specialty Leasing Sherri Velliquette said.

There are certain restrictions on what is applicable for the tax free weekend, a full list of what qualifies as tax free can be found online at tax.ohio.gov.

“The stores, pretty much all of them can participate with the tax free weekend as long as they meet the requirements. I think anything that, for example an item of clothing priced at $75 or less for back to school, and school supplies at $20 or less, and an item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less. And again all of those are listed on tax.ohio.gov if you have any questions.”

The Colony Square Mall also has special retailers in the mall just for back to school shopping so be sure to take advantage of the tax free weekend.