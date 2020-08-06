Authorities seek information in Newark arson case

NEWARK,Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a recent house fire in Union Township.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office reports, on July 31 around 1:00 pm, two suspects were seen driving a green SUV near Seminary and Canyon Roads. They were later seen in the 2300 block of Lees Road NE at a home that was set on fire.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.

Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any serious crime. If you have information on any other serious crimes, please call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.