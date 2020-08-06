THURSDAY 8/6:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. High 80°

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Low 58°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Seasonal. High 83°

DISCUSSION:

Another pleasant day across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a very slight chance of a stray shower during the late afternoon, especially south and east of Zanesville.

Skies will remain partly cloudy during the overnight, along with some patchy fog possible, especially after midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to around 60.

Warmer conditions will begin to return as we round out the week, with highs back into the lower 80s on Friday, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

More heat and humidity returns as we head into the new work week, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will return as well, with scattered showers/storms possible Monday through Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

