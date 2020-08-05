Spanish club Alavés hires coach Pablo Machín

Sports
Associated Press7

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Alavés hired coach Pablo Machín on a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Machín takes over following a season in which the Basque Country club finished 16th in the first division of the Spanish league, three points above the relegation zone.

The team was being managed by interim coach Juan Muñiz since Asier Garitano was fired after a poor run of results following the pandemic break.

Machín coached Espanyol last year, but was fired in December after just two months in charge.

Espanyol finished last and was relegated. The club based in Barcelona on Tuesday hired Vicente Moreno as its new coach. It had been managed by Joaquín Pérez Rufete since firing Abelardo Fernández after the break.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

Associated Press

Newly independent UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Associated Press

AP Interview: Martins is Portugal’s latest coaching success

Associated Press