If you have plans to visit the John and Annie Glenn Museum anytime soon you will have to cancel those plans. The Museum Association of East Muskingum Board of Trustees voted to close the Glenn Museum and the National Road Zane Grey Museum for the remainder of the season. It’s effective Wednesday August 5th. The closure decision is out of a desire to be exceedingly cautious, given the acceleration of the COVID-19 virus in rural areas.

