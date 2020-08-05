Darvish expected to start for Chicago against Kansas City

Chicago Cubs (9-2, first in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-9, fifth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (1-1, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The Royals finished 31-50 in home games in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 162 total home runs last year.

The Cubs went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (quad), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.