LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ben Simmons left Philadelphia’s game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in the third quarter with a left knee injury and won’t return.

Simmons grabbed a rebound and appeared to tweak his knee. He left the game and hobbled toward the locker room.

Simmons had eight points on 2-of-10 shooting before his departure.

Philadelphia is off Thursday before facing Orlando on Friday.