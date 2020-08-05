WEDNESDAY 8/5:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. High 77°

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Comfortable. Low 56°

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant & A Touch Warmer. High 81°

DISCUSSION:

A taste of Autumn across SE Ohio for your mid-week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon! Some patchy fog will be with us this morning, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Some patchy fog will be with us during the overnight, along with very comfortable conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Warmer conditions will begin to make a comeback as we end the work week into the weekend. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s by Saturday, and into the upper 80s to around 90 by Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will be slight on Sunday, but they will increase as we head into the new work week, rain chances will become more widespread.

Have a Great Wednesday!

