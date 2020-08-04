Perry County reports another death due to COVID-19

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio–The Perry County Health Department reported Tuesday the death of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient was an 81-year-old female who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
This case is not linked to the current outbreak at the congregate care setting, SKLD, where officials announced Friday a 75-year-old male who had been hospitalized died due to COVID-19.
The Perry County Health Department continues to monitor all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of the disease and they continue their planning and response efforts with partners throughout the county to meet the needs of Perry County residents.
