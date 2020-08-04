Paddle For Heroes Makes Stop In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-An Ohio based veterans group called Paddle For Heroes made a stop at Terry’s Tavern Today.

The group is travelling along waterways to the Ohio River to raise awareness for veterans of the US military. Community Outreach Director and veteran Joey Butts had more on the group’s mission.

“We are doing a 162 mile trip for Mt. Vernon to Marietta. We do this every year, this year is the fourth year that we’ve done it. Our group is about getting veterans and first responders and active duty, if you’re active duty, and their friends and family and anyone who supports them out on the water to experience the healing power of paddlesports.”

This year’s trip is dedicated to Bill Gaines, a marine killed in action in 1983. The trip from Mt. Vernon to Marietta is a special one for the members of the group.

“Paddle for Heroes was started in Mt. Vernon. So we wanted to plan a trip that was challenging but also paid homage to our hometown of Mt. Vernon, so that’s why. And it’s 162 miles so that’s the challenging part. We go through the Kokosing River, the Walhonding River, the entire Muskingum River trail and then just a little bit of the Ohio River.”

More information for the group can be found on their website and their Facebook page.