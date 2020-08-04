TUESDAY 8/4:

TODAY: Scattered Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. High 80°

TONIGHT: Stray Shower. Patchy Fog. Cooler. Low 57°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers, perhaps a storm will be us, mainly this afternoon, as a cold front continues to move through the region. Temperatures will top off around 80 for daytime highs.

A stray shower will be possible this evening, otherwise we will be drying out during the overnight. Some patchy fog will be possible, under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will feature more sunshine as we round out the work week, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s by Thursday into Friday.

More heat returns during the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower/storm will be possible on Sunday, otherwise we look to stay dry this weekend.

Rain chances will being to increase on Monday, with highs around 90.

Have a Great Tuesday!

