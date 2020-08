ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WHIZ) – Zanesville City police and the Zanesville Fire Department were called to a two vehicle crash around 9:15 Tuesday night.

This happened on the corner of Maple and Adair Avenues.

Police say the driver of the car hit the SUV. There was one person in the car and four people in the SUV. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.