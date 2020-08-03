Press On Nails Sold At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market has a press on nails service in its midsts.

Color Street has the expressed purpose of allowing beauty products to be sold without the hassle of a trip to a salon. Ashley McCrory is a sales representative for the company and she has more information.

“We’re selling Color Street. It’s 100% fingernail polish. It’s 95% dry polish. It lasts for ten to fourteen days and you can get two manicures and two pedicures out of one kit… If you go to the salon, they’re going to rough your nail up. When you take them off they’re rough and your nails are really thin. With color street it is just fingernail polish, so what you’re gonna wanna do is put it on and just take it off with fingernail polish remover.”

The packs are also meant to be a cheaper alternative to a trip to a nail salon.

“We have solids for eleven, we have glitters for twelve, and then we have designs for thirteen and they’re buy three get one free at any craft show or online at color street.”

The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market takes place at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds from nine to noon every Saturday.