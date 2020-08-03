Local Nominees Put On School Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A coalition of local nominees for local, state and federal offices are putting on a two week long school drive to benefit area students.

The drive starts on Tuesday the 4th at the Zanesville Civic League Community Center and goes until Friday the 14th, followed by a dispersion of the supplies on Saturday the 15th. One of the organizers and nominee for Ohio’s State Representative for the 97th district Alaina Swope has more information.

“Saturday the 15th from 3:30 to 5:30 pm me and a few other organizers are going to be hosting a back to school drive, but it’s going to be contactless. Everyone can pull in and drive, we will be handing out free school supplies, we’ll be handing out information about the census, we’ll have free food, snow cones, then you’’ have the chance to meet and greet with a couple local candidates.”

Other local candidates include Alaina Shearer running for US Congress and Joshua Weaver running for Muskingum County Sheriff. The drive is meant to gather the basic supplies any child would need to return to school.

“We’re here today asking for donations. We’re looking for spiral notebooks, pencils, markers, crayons, any type of general school supplies we’ll be grateful for We’ll stuff in the bags and we’ll give to families who need them… Come out, free food, and donate supplies.”

Other organizers include local activists Kyle Johnson and Kassandra Settles.