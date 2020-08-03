Christ’s Table in Need of Supplies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Christ’s Table is looking for plastic bags to assist in their carryout food program.

The organization is in need due to the high number of carryout meals during the COVID pandemic. Executive Director Keely Warden says that any old shopping bag will do.

“We’ve depended on our community to lend us bags, to give us bags, just the bags that you get at the grocery store. If you can collect those for us that would be great. A lot of the local stores will provide those for us but we know that that’s a cost that they don’t need right now. These are things that are just getting thrown away, so it’s a good thing for the environment, it’s a good thug for us, and we really need the bags at this time.”

Christ’s table has started doing an average of 700 meals per day which is stretching their resources thin. Warden says that the donation process will be as quick and safe as can be.

“This is something that’s not costing you anything and everybody can do. We can make it quick and we can make it easy for you. All you need to do is to pull up to our side door, it’s the alley off of sixth street. If you call ahead and let us know that you’re coming we can come out to your car between 7:00 and 2:30 and take those right out of your car, that way there’s no contact there.”

Christ’s Table is also accepting food and monetary donations at this time.