Updated on Sunday, 2 August 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT:

MONDAY: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny. Highs near 83°.

MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows near 64°.

TUESDAY: A chance of afternoon showers, thunderstorms possible. Otherwise partly sunny. Highs near 80°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of showers, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows near 59°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 79°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 56°.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs near 82°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 59°.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs near 85°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 62°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 86°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 65°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 87°.

DISCUSSION:

Late Monday into Tuesday a low pressure will move across the northern part of the state. A cold front will pass through the state from west to east on Tuesday cooling us off and bringing wet weather for the start of the work week.

Wednesday a large dome of high pressure will take over and this will dominate the atmosphere well into the weekend. We won’t see any frontal activity after Tuesday and we will experience dry and sunny conditions for the latter half of the week into the weekend.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @MetMeganLandis

Facebook: Meteorologist Megan Landis

E-Mail: mlandis@whizmediagroup.com