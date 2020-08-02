Pregnant woman hit by shots after vigil; unborn child killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A pregnant Ohio woman was struck by multiple gunshots that claimed the life of her unborn child after a vigil for another Cleveland homicide victim, authorities said.

Cleveland police said the 19-year-old woman was parked in the Woodland Hills neighborhood talking with another female after the vigil when a vehicle approached at about 1 a.m. Friday and shots were fired. She was rushed to a hospital but her unborn female child was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately available. Police said her vehicle had damage from about 20 bullets.

No arrests were reported. Anyone with information was asked to call Cleveland police.