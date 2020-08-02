Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Lewis, Seattle, .444; J.Jones, Detroit, .423; Alberto, Baltimore, .400; Goodwin, Los Angeles, .400; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .394; Brantley, Houston, .393; LeMahieu, New York, .385; Ramírez, Cleveland, .375; Crawford, Seattle, .364; Robert, Chicago, .364.

RUNS_Crawford, Seattle, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Judge, New York, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Altuve, Houston, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Brantley, Houston, 7; Núñez, Baltimore, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 10 tied at 6.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Seager, Seattle, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; 8 tied at 7.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 16; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Crawford, Seattle, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Robert, Chicago, 12; Brantley, Houston, 11; J.Jones, Detroit, 11; Pillar, Boston, 11.

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Iglesias, Baltimore, 4; Núñez, Baltimore, 4; Seager, Seattle, 4; 15 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 12 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3.

STOLEN BASES_Straw, Houston, 3; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Gallo, Texas, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Long Jr., Seattle, 2; Lopes, Seattle, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 13 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 1.54; Maeda, Minnesota, 1.64; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.46; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.46; Gonzales, Seattle, 2.53; Heaney, Los Angeles, 2.79; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.84.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 27; Lynn, Texas, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 14; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 14; Turnbull, Detroit, 14; Kikuchi, Seattle, 13; Canning, Los Angeles, 12; G.Cole, New York, 12; Heaney, Los Angeles, 12; Maeda, Minnesota, 12.

Avatar
Associated Press

