Marlins get LHP Bleier from Orioles for player to be named

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired left-handed reliever Richard Bleier from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named.

Miami has been seeking to shore up its roster after more than dozen players tested positive for COVID-19. The team has had its season suspended since Sunday.

Bleier went 3-0 with a 5.37 ERA and four saves in 53 games last season. This year, he’s pitched three scoreless innings in two appearances.

Although Bleier has been one of the team’s most effective pitchers out of the bullpen, the rebuilding Orioles have been shuffling their roster over the past two seasons and decided to unload the 33-year-old.

The trade was announced after midnight early Saturday morning after Baltimore beat Tampa Bay 6-3 in a game delayed nearly an hour by rain. Bleier was not used and learned of the trade after the final out.

Bleier — who grew up in Florida and pitched for Florida Gulf Coast University — said he was “definitely surprised” by the deal.

“I’m glad that I have value to another team, but at the same time this was such a comfort for me here in Baltimore and I’m going to miss it,” he said.

Bleier expressed no apprehension about pitching for a team that’s been ravaged by COVID-19.

“Hopefully, everything is under control and I’m not going into a situation that’s unsafe,” he said. “But it’s definitely something that I’m aware of. No, I’m not overly concerned. They’re not going to bring me somewhere there’s going to be a problem.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports