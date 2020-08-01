Gourmet Mushrooms At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market has added a brand new vendor to its Saturday morning lineup.

J. Michael’s Mushrooms sells gourmet mushrooms for culinary and medicinal purposes. Owner Jeffrey Michael has more on his products.

“We have a selection of different oyster mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, we also do some medicinal mushrooms as well, like reishi and cordyceps. Lion’s mane mushrooms and we do grow kits that you can buy and grow the mushrooms at home as well… The medicinal mushrooms are something we got into a little bit more when the pandemic kind shut all the restaurants down and the gourmet sales went a little bit down.”

The mushrooms will be sold at the farmers market each week but can be found at other locations and venues.

“We’re located in Hebron, Ohio. We have a commercial building down there where we grow the mushrooms out of. We have a fruiting chamber that’s about a nine by twelve. We usually grow about a hundred pounds of mushrooms a month. We do Facebook orders so you can message us on Facebook to kind of look through what we have, what our selection is and what’s available. We grow mushrooms seasonally so depending on the temperatures and the conditions we’ll change our varieties up a little bit.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market runs Saturday mornings from nine to noon in the Adornettos parking lot.