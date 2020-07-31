Zanesville Return to School Plan

Zanesville City Schools release their plans for returning to classrooms this fall.

In a letter the district said parents have two options for the 2020-2021 school year. The first is full-time online/remote learning. The second is in-class instruction four days a week with one day remote on-line learning.

The district said should the county move to a red alert level students would receive 2 days in-class instruction and 3 days on-line/remote learning.

The last day to select the on-line only option is August 13th. You can sign up through the districts webpage.

Students in both options can still participate in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities.

Due to social distancing students in Kindergarten through the High School are eligible for transportation if they live 1.5 miles or more from their school.

Other safety measures are in place to ensure a healthy school year.