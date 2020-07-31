Williams expected to start for Pittsburgh against Chicago

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-4, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-2, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Cubs finished 37-39 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.10 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 163 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.