Turnbull scheduled to start for Tigers against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (2-4, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-3, third in the NL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Tigers finished 22-59 in home games in 2019. Detroit hit .240 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last season.

The Reds went 34-47 away from home in 2019. Cincinnati hit 227 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Detroit leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.