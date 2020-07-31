Portion of Maple Ave closing for water connection work at new Raising Cane’s

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–On Tuesday, August 11, The City of Zanesville Water Division will be connecting water service for the new Raising Cane’s restaurant on Maple Avenue.

The north bound lanes of Maple Avenue will be closed from Orchard Hill Road to Garden Road. The northbound traffic will be redirected and will utilize the center lane. South bound lanes will remain open.

Lane closures and traffic patterns will be posted with message boards, signs, and barrels.

Motorists should anticipate delays and use an alternate route if possible. Please use caution when traveling through work zones.

No disruption of water service is expected and this project is estimated to be completed by the end of the business day.