ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Animal Shelter Society is naming its pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Grizzly, a year old, playful pitbull. Handler Stephanie Hill has more info on Grizzly and how you could adopt him.

“He is a cuddle bug as you can see, he is a real lovable boy. He’s very strong, very energetic so she’s gonna need a family that understands that and is willing to make sure that gets plenty of walks everyday, or even a big backyard he could run in would be perfect..you’re interested in meeting Grizzly we just ask that you go to our website, animalsheltersoceity.org, and you can fill out an online adoption application there and we’ll contact you to go over the details and schedule a meet and greet.”

The Shelter Society Board also has new opportunities to help fundraise. Board President Lisa Burkett has more information.

“Right now you know we’ve been having kind of a tough time because we’ve had to cancel most of our fundraisers and as a 5013C that’s the main way that we make money. You can go on our website and click on that little donate button. If you even have five extra dollars to spare for the puppies and kitties. Another big way you can help out the shelter is you can donate your aluminum cans. We have a collection site here, anyone can drop off cans and we can turn them in for money.”

The society is also doing online adoptions which can be found on their website.

