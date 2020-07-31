A Perry County man is charged in connection to a narcotics raid at a Shawnee home.

The raid by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force and Perry County Sheriff’s Office took place Monday, July 27 at 402 Walnut Street.

The sheriff office reports 37-year-old Gerald “Gary” Hedges Junior was arrested on a felony count of trafficking of heroin. The sheriff’s office said Hedges Jr. was found with drugs on his person when arrested.

Hedges Jr. appeared for a bond hearing in the Perry County Municipal Court and was given a $10,000 at 10 percent bond which he posted.

Several other people were found in the home, they were all interviewed by detectives and released. One other person was arrested on an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Hocking County. A teenage child was found in the home at the time of the raid and the Perry County Children Services was notified and are investigating.

The homeowner was placed on notice that further drug activity occurring at this residence may result in the forfeiture of their property and the potential of criminal charges being filed against them.