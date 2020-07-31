Muskingum County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting nine Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 174 is a 26-year-old woman. Case 176 is a 30-year-old woman. Case 177 is a 27-year-old woman. Case 178 is a 71-year-old woman. Case 179 is a 17-year-old boy. These cases are recovering at home and not related to previous cases.

Case 175 is a 29-year-old woman related to case 126. Case 180 is a 14-year-old boy related to case 179. Case 182 is a 37-year-old woman related to cases 163, 167 and 168. These cases are recovering at home.

Case 181 is a 37-year-old woman who is related to case 135 and hospitalized.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 178 Confirmed Cases • 4 Probable Cases • 182 Total Cases • 30 Active Cases • 1 Current Hospitalization/23 Total Hospitalizations • 1 Death