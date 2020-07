The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal accident. It happened just after 1:00 am Friday on State Route 60 just south of Pioneer Drive in Blue Rock Township. Troopers says 25-year-old Justin Harris of Blue Rock was driving southbound, went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck two trees. He died in the accident. The Patrol says a seat belt was not used and alcohol is suspect to be a factor in the crash.

