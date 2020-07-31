Updated on Friday, 31 July 2020 at 4:30 AM EDT:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 83°. North winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 65°. North winds at 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers likely in the afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs near 81°. Calm winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows near 67°. Calm winds.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs near 82°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy. Lows near 64°.

MONDAY: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 82°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows near 62°.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 81°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A chance of storms. Lows near 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 58°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 81°.

DISCUSSION:

A low pressure and stationary front are sitting along the Ohio River Friday Morning. This low pressure and front will maintain its position well into Saturday before it moves into the state on Sunday with a cold front. This will give us a good chance for a wet weekend with temperatures in the low 80’s.

The same low pressure will continue to impact us on Monday before another cold front passes Tuesday. On Wednesday a big high pressure moves into the area and looks to dominate the atmosphere for the latter half of next week.

A wet weekend and start to next week before drying out mid-week.

