Vote to Boot Householder Today in Ohio House

The Ohio House is preparing to vote on whether to remove its republican leader, Larry Householder of Glenford. The move is coming nine days after federal officials released details of a $60 million bribery scheme he is accused of leading. The House will convene Thursday (today) after a secret vote taken Tuesday by the republican caucus indicates support for booting Householder. The Ohio House has never before removed a speaker, according to the Ohio History Connection. Even if he’s kicked out of that role, the veteran lawmaker would not necessarily lost his house seat.

