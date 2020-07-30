Major League Baseball Leaders

Sports
Associated Press8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Iglesias, Baltimore, .500; Lewis, Seattle, .458; Brantley, Houston, .435; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .435; Ramírez, Cleveland, .435; J.Jones, Detroit, .421; Stanton, New York, .417; Correa, Houston, .409; Arraez, Minnesota, .400; Bradley Jr., Boston, .400.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; J.Jones, Detroit, 6; Laureano, Oakland, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; 8 tied at 5.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 6; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 6; Schoop, Detroit, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 11; Brantley, Houston, 10; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; 9 tied at 8.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 4; Iglesias, Baltimore, 4; 12 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 1; Fisher, Toronto, 1; Garneau, Houston, 1; Goodrum, Detroit, 1; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1; Mathis, Texas, 1; Mondesi, Kansas City, 1; Reddick, Houston, 1.

HOME RUNS_J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; 19 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Long Jr., Seattle, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Straw, Houston, 2; 19 tied at 1.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 23 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Gibson, Texas, 0.00; R.Hill, Minnesota, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Plesac, Cleveland, 0.00; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.35; Javier, Houston, 1.35; Luzardo, Oakland, 1.35; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.50; Cobb, Baltimore, 1.69.

STRIKEOUTS_Lynn, Texas, 17; Bieber, Cleveland, 14; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 12; G.Cole, New York, 12; Heaney, Los Angeles, 12; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11; Plesac, Cleveland, 11; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10; Duffy, Kansas City, 10; Civale, Cleveland, 9; Giolito, Chicago, 9; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 9; Javier, Houston, 9.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Koepka matches career best round for lead at WGC in Memphis

Associated Press

Jets put Flacco, Williamson and Griffin on PUP list

Associated Press

Taylor, Suzuki lift Nats past Jays 6-4 before 4-day break

Associated Press