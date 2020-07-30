Governor DeWine Wants to Stop Sale of Alcohol at 10:00 PM in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he continues to have grave concerns about the spread of coronavirus at establishments that serve alcohol for onsite consumption.

He is calling for an emergency rule from the Ohio Liquor Commission to prevent the sale of alcohol after 10:00 pm nightly, and drinks must be downed by 11:00 pm.

DeWine says the Liquor Commission will meet Friday at 9:00 am. If the emergency statewide administrative rule is approved, he intends to sign an executive order that would make it effect Friday night.

DeWine says he is mindful of the economic impact of these tough circumstances, but we must slow the spread of COVID-19.