Bieber expected to start for Cleveland at Minnesota

Cleveland Indians (4-2, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-1, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last season while averaging 9.5 hits per game.

The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last season, batting .250 as a team.

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (leg), Jake Odorizzi: (back).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.