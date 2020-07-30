Updated on Thursday, 30 July 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT:

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers between noon and 2 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Otherwise cloudy skies. Highs near 85°. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows near 66°. Light and variable wind.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers. Otherwise partly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs near 83°. Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers, otherwise partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows near 64°.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers in the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs near 83°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows near 66°.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 82°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 64°.

MONDAY: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 82°.

MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 62°.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 81°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80°.

DISCUSSION:

Ohio is currently sandwiched between 2 stationary fronts. As we progress through the day, the top front will become a cold front and a low pressure will begin working its way closer to Ohio. We will see the chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. During the day on Friday the low pressure moves closer to our southern border bringing a chance for a few isolated rain showers. By Saturday a low pressure will be centered right over southeastern Ohio. We will see the chance for scattered showers on Saturday.

Sunday the same low pressure will center itself over the state and will help keep us wet for the weekend. A different low pressure and cold front look to bring the chance for more rain for the start of next week. So far looking ahead to a high pressure moving in on Wednesday.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @MetMeganLandis

Facebook: Meteorologist Megan Landis

E-Mail: mlandis@whizmediagroup.com