4 killed in crash with truck in northern Ohio

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Four people were killed when a car and tractor-trailer crashed in northern Ohio, the highway patrol said.
The crash occurred late Wednesday night near the US-250 exit on Interstate 71 south in Ashland County. Both vehicles left the road.
The highway patrol told WOIO-TV the four people who died were in the car along with three others, whose conditions were not known.
The truck driver was taken to a hospital. The driver’s condition was not known.
The section of the highway was closed.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
No other information was available.
