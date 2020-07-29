Zanesville Man Celebrates 100 Years of Life

A Zanesville man turned 100 years old Wednesday. Roy Sarbaugh is the oldest living member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church. He is also a World War II veteran and served as an Army Master Sergeant in the 38th division, 149th Infantry in the Philippines. He also is the former owners of a Gulf Gas Station and Gravely Tractor on the Maysville Pike. He was married to his wife of 70 years, Ruth Sarbaugh ,who died in 2008 of cancer. He has four girls.

Happy Birthday Roy…and thank you for your service. He now resides at Arcadia Health in Thornville, Ohio.