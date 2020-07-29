Wednesday Farmer’s Market has nutritious dog food booth

ZANESVILLE – Goldenboys Biscuits was created by dog owner and enthusiast Michelle Ruvolo and she sells dog biscuits a bit more nutritious than what can be found at a local grocery store.

“Golden Boys Biscuits is all natural homemade dog biscuits. I make them myself. I make my own peanut butter (and) everything is natural. There’s no preservatives in there so they’re a little bit healthier than your store-bought dog treats,” Owner Michele Ruvolo said.

Ruvolo also sells a collection of dog toys that she made herself. Goldenboys can be found at each Wednesday Farmer’s Market.