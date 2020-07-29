Tri-Valley football returns to practice after an 18-day team quarantine

DRESDEN, Ohio- The fall sports season, in the state of Ohio, is set to officially begin on August 1st.

With that being less than a week away, the Tri-Valley football team is having to play catch up.

The Scotties were put under a team quarantine that lasted 18 days, July 9 until July 27.

That certainly doesn’t make things easier for first year head coach, Cam West. But when we made the trip out to Dresden this week, West made it clear. You have to play with the cards you’re dealt.

As of now, Tri-Valley is training and preparing for a football season to happen in 2020. The Scotties open the season at home, on Aug. 28, against Ashland.