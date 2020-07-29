The areas top golfers getting a final tune up, with the ZDGA Junior Amateur Tournament, before heading back to school

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The final round of the Zanesville District Golf Association, junior amateur tournament wrapped up on Wednesday.

In the collegiate men’s tournament, John Glenn alum and current University of Toledo Golfer, Dylan Van Fossen took home the trophy. Van Fossen finished the two-day tournament at -4.

Tri-Valley and Ohio Dominican golfer, Dalton Crowley, and Marietta College golfer, Devin Webster, from Meadowbrook, were right behind Van Fossen.

Crowley(+1) took second place. Webster(+4) took third place.

For the collegiate women’s tournament, Ohio Valley University golfer and Zanesville grad, Jewel Goins won the tournament at +11.

Her sister, Joslyn Goins(+13), came to play on day two shooting a 71 to finish in second place. Third place went to former John Glenn standout, Lexi Bubenchik(+16).

At the High School boys level, Crooksville’s Owen Carney took first place at +2. John Glenn’s, Bo Orecchio finished in second place at +9.

For the high school girls it was another Ceramic taking first place. Riley McKenzie is the winner at +12. River View’s, Marie Stufflebean takes second at +15.