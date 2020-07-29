Residents will have chance to see some free live music at Restoration Park

ZANESVILLE – An ensemble from the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band known as the Y-City Stompers will play a number of their songs in a style of jazz known as Dixieland.

“Dixieland is a fun kind of music tat will have a broad appeal to a lot of listeners. Dixieland jazz is one of the earliest forms of jazz music that was formed in New Orleans which was the birth place of jazz and it crept up the Mississippi River and we had Kansas City and we have Chicago Dixieland also,” Zanesville Memorial Concert Band’s David Turrill said.

Turrill feels Restoration Park is a good venue for the show and is happy to have the Y-City Stompers perform there.

“Outdoor concerts are great in the summer. We have a following with the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band; a royal following that comes every time we have a concert,” Turrill said.

The performance begins at 6:00 PM and will be right behind the parking lot where the green Restoration Park sign is. Turrill recommends showing up a little bit early.